Sparsh Srivastava says ‘margin of error’ in comedy is very thin

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Actor Sparsh Srivastava, whose streaming comedy series ‘Dupahiya’ is receiving a lot of positive response, has said that comedy tested all his skills as an actor. He said that the margin for error in comedy is very thin.

The series is set in a village preparing to celebrate 25 crime-free years, the story takes an unexpected turn when a prized motorbike gets stolen, triggering a frantic chase to recover it before an upcoming wedding and the village’s hard-earned honour take a hit. At the heart of the chaos is Sparsh Srivastava, whose earnest portrayal of Bhugol has been a major standout.

Reflecting on the challenges of portraying comedy with authenticity, Sparsh shared, "Initially, there was a sense of fear because comedy is very easy to overdo. The moment that happens, your co-actor senses it, and the audience feels like it's just acting. The real challenge is making them believe in the moment”.

He further mentioned, “Comedy is difficult to crack because the chances of getting it wrong are high, and the margin for error is very thin. I had to be particularly careful as my character Bhugol is quite over-the-top with his antics and reactions. But fortunately, I had the director and incredible co-stars like Gajraj sir and Bhuvan bhai around me. So that fear gradually faded because watching them perform taught me so much about how far to take a scene and where to hold back”.

The actor’s comic timing, natural ease on screen, and ability to blend humour with realism have won over audiences.

Created and Executive Produced by Salona Bains Joshi and Shubh Shivdasani, under their banner, Bombay Film Cartel, ‘Dupahiya’ is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg.

The nine-episode series also stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

‘Dupahiya’ streams on Prime Video.

