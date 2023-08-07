Spare Mumbai motorists of ‘double taxation’, Aditya Thackeray to BMC

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray on Monday shot off a strong letter to the BMC seeking an end to the illegal "double tax" being levied on all motorists at the 5 toll booths, looting the people of Mumbai.

In his communication to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner I.S. Chahal, Thackeray Jr. has said that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has recently handed over the maintenance of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) to the BMC.

"However, the toll tax collected from motorists at the five entry points continues to go to the MSRDC, and the Mumbaikars are also paying the one-time Road Tax. Also, the revenues generated by the hoardings on the EEH-WEH are also going to the MSRDC though it has nothing to do with these two roads now," he said.

Thackeray questioned that Mumbaikars are already contributing the highest to the Central and State government revenues, then why should the toll-tax and hoarding revenues go to the MSRDC’s coffers though the BMC is spending on its maintenance.

"What business does the MSRDC have to collect toll taxes and revenues from hoardings that should belong to the BMC or Mumbai directly," he asked.

He called upon the BMC to ask the state government to discontinue the toll collection booths at the five entry points "as it will ensure justice to the people of Mumbai" and prevent them from the burden of "double-taxation".

Taking a swipe at the government, he said that the MSRDC and its favourite, near and dear toll-collectors who keep collecting the toll for more than 20 years, should sit and arrive at a permanent solution for such toll plazas.

Thackeray also assured that when his party will come to power, it will abolish all the toll-posts for Mumbaikars which add to traffic congestion, pollution, huge delays and other problems.

There are five entry points to Mumbai – Dahisar (WEH), Mulund, Mulund (EEH), Vashi and Airoli – where motorists have to pay toll tax while leaving or entering the city.

