SP MP Ramji Lal Suman threatens nationwide stir if Ambedkar statue not installed in Gwalior HC

Agra, June 9 (IANS) Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman on Monday threatened to launch a nationwide stir if a statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is not installed at the premises of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

He alleged that authorities are preventing him from travelling to Gwalior, where he intended to raise his voice over the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Agra, Suman claimed he and his supporters were stopped from proceeding to Gwalior despite their peaceful intentions.

"We are being prevented from travelling not just to Gwalior but also to other districts of Uttar Pradesh. This is a direct attack on our democratic rights," he said.

Suman expressed deep concern over what he described as "deliberate efforts to create controversy and disharmony in society".

He alleged that even though the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had approved the installation of the Ambedkar statue, the directive was not being followed.

"This is not just a violation of a court order, it is an insult to the legacy of Babasaheb Ambedkar,” he said.

Warning of widespread protests, Suman said: "If the statue of Babasaheb is not installed at the premises of the Gwalior Bench, a nationwide movement will be launched."

He also made a controversial comparison during his press conference, pointing out that a statue of Manu Maharaj -- believed by many to be the author of Manusmriti -- is installed outside the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur, while Ambedkar’s statue is being resisted in Gwalior.

"Manu Maharaj was against the dignity of women and Dalits. And yet his statue stands tall, while Babasaheb, who gave us the Constitution, is being disrespected," he said.

This isn’t the first time Suman has stirred controversy. Earlier, he drew sharp criticism after calling 16th-century Rajput ruler Rana Sanga a "traitor" during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, which sparked outrage from political opponents.

Suman said the current developments reflect the Madhya Pradesh government’s worrying attitude towards Dalit representation and historical justice. "The message is clear -- certain forces are not comfortable with Ambedkar’s legacy," he said.

