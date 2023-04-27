SP to file defamation case against BJP's poll song

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) announced that it will file a defamation suit against the BJP for a campaign song that is not only a "targeted attack on the SP chief but an attempt to vitiate peace and tranquillity, and trigger unrest in the state".

On April 24, the verified Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh BJP uploaded a 4.27-minute video which was a spin on an SP's election anthem released ahead of the 2022 assembly polls -- 'Janta pukarti hai Akhilesh aaiye' (People are ready to welcome Akhilesh).

Besides pointing fingers at the SP chief, the video includes a grab of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, holding the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav responsible for it.

In an apparent response to the BJP's song, the SP has also released a 3-minute song on Twitter, 'Jo janata ko sataye hain, hum unko hatayenge', to highlight the BJP's failures.

While the BJP maintained a studied silence on the issue after releasing the video, the SP took exception to it and announced that it would file a defamation case against the twitter handle that first uploaded the video.

SP national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav, took to Twitter to post an agitated response.

"BJP has become a symbol of language that roadside goons use and has turned into a centre that trains on how to indulge in character assassination. Despite conspiracies and injustice, we will come out strong. People want Akhilesh to lead the state to prosperity," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"BJP is diverting people's attention from the state of affairs of municipal corporations which have a BJP mayor. They know people will not believe them if they talk of waste management and promise to cut house tax. They will talk about everything except civic poll issues," said senior SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary.

