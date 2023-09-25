Southwest monsoon starts to withdraw from southwest Rajasthan: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from parts of southwest Rajasthan started on Monday against its normal date of September 17, according to the India Meteorological Department.

In its bulletin, the IMD said that in East India, the weather forecast for the coming days indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. "These weather conditions are expected to be fairly widespread to widespread, particularly over Bihar on Monday. Additionally, during the period till Friday, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands are expected to experience similar weather, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall," said the weather forecast agency.

"Furthermore, from Friday to Sunday, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands may also encounter isolated episodes of very heavy rainfall," the IMD predicted.

In South India, similar conditions are anticipated, with light to moderate rainfall being fairly widespread. "Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu are expected to witness this weather phenomenon on Monday, Thursday and Friday. Additionally, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala are likely to experience these conditions on Thursday and Friday," said the IMD.

Other regions in South India, including North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and South Interior Karnataka, will also experience such weather on specific dates mentioned.

Notably, Tamil Nadu is expected to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on Monday. In West India, the forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, which are expected to be fairly widespread. Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra can expect this weather pattern till Friday.

"Marathwada and the Gujarat Region will likely experience this weather on Monday and Tuesday, while Saurashtra is expected to be affected on Monday," said the IMD.

Northeast India is likely to see light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy rainfall activities, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on Monday. "In Central India, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are anticipated to have light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall on Monday," said the weather agency. For the rest of the country, no significant weather events are expected at this time, it added.

