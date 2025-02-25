South Korea to convert next-generation space rocket into reusable system

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) South Korea plans to modify its next-generation space rocket into a reusable system and acquire such technology by 2035, the state-run space agency said on Tuesday.

Under a revised plan for the next-generation space rocket development, the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA) said it will focus on developing the core technologies necessary for the reusability of the country's next-generation space rocket.

The plan was announced at the third National Space Committee meeting, reports Yonhap news agency.

The agency said the country's 2032 lunar mission plan, however, will involve using a nonreusable launch system.

"We believe it is the right time to discuss strategies for both launching a lunar lander independently and developing an economically viable (reusable) space launch vehicle," Yoon Young-bin, head of KASA, said earlier.

Discussions with existing industry participants, including Hanwha Aerospace Co., surrounding the plan revision, however, may present challenges, as the project has been pursued under the premise of developing a nonreusable system.

Yoon acknowledged potential issues regarding whether the current contractors will remain on the project or whether the project will be reopened to new participants, stating that further review is needed.

Last month, the national space agency said it will invest a combined 806.4 billion won (US$562.5 million) in research and development (R&D) projects this year as part of efforts to turn South Korea into one of five global leaders in the aerospace sector.

The agency's R&D budget for 2025 marks a 43.3 percent increase from that of last year, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA).

In detail, some 187.4 billion won will be funneled into R&D projects by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute and the Korea Astronomy & Space Science Institute.

Another 147.8 billion won will be injected into advancing South Korea's space rocket technologies, while 150.8 billion won will be used for developing a next-generation space rocket and 500 million won for the development of reusable rocket technologies.

