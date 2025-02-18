Sooraj Pancholi opens up about the grueling training he underwent for 'Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Sooraj Pancholi is set to play the legendary warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil in his first-ever biopic, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath".

In order to play the part of the 14th-century chieftain who fought valiantly to protect the Somnath Temple, Sooraj Pancholi underwent an intense physical transformation, training himself in archery, sword fighting, and endurance drills.

Speaking about his preparation for the role, Sooraj Pancholi shared, “This role pushed me beyond my limits. I had to build strength, agility, and resilience, just like the warriors of that time. The sword fighting was particularly challenging, learning different combat techniques while maintaining the authenticity of Hamirji Gohil’s battle style. It was all a rewarding experience.”

He revealed that in order to transform into a battle-hardened warrior, he dedicated months to training in archery, sword fighting, and endurance drills. The actor also worked closely with combat instructors, learning the nuances of ancient warfare, including horseback riding and hand-to-hand combat techniques.

Sooraj Pancholi further followed a strict fitness regimen, focusing on strength and agility to perform high-octane action sequences with authenticity. He said, “Archery is about accuracy, control, and breathing techniques. I trained for weeks to perfect the stance and precision, hitting targets at increasing distances. The idea was to make it second nature, just as it would be for a warrior. In swordswork, we started with basic drills using wooden swords before transitioning to real weapons. I practiced strikes, defensive blocks, and choreographed duels. Beyond that, strength training included weighted resistance exercises to build the endurance required for prolonged fight sequences.”

The actor also stated that this film is his shot at a dream role. Talking about the same, he revealed, “Playing Veer Hamirji Gohil is a huge responsibility, and I wanted to do justice to his legacy. I’ve never connected with a character like this before. Hamirji Gohil’s courage and sacrifice inspire me, and I hope to do justice to his legacy on screen.”

Aside from Sooraj Pancholi, the highly-awaited project also stars Suniel Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Helmed by Prince Dhiman, "Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath' is set to hit theaters on March 14, 2025.

