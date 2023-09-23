Sooraj Barjatya says son Avnish has worked very hard on song ‘Raangla’ from ‘Dono’

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The makers of ‘Dono’ starring debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma have dropped a new song titled ‘Raangla’ from the upcoming movie. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya says his debut director son Avnish has worked very hard on the track.

Called Raangla, this song is said to be the soul of the film. It's the most soothing track from the album sung by Pratibha Singh Baghel and Shankar Mahadevan.

Talking about the song, Sooraj Barjatya says, "Avnish has worked very hard on this song I feel this one is his favorite from the album because he has put in lots of effort behind Raangla."

Avnish added that ‘Raangla’ is very special as it binds the essence of Dono beautifully.

He added: “It is a love song, which surely has a soul of its own, and that is what I love the most about it."

Rajveer shared that it is the kind of song you get lost in.

“It is truly the soul of Dono. Raangla was the last song we shot, and what a beautiful culmination was it to the film and our journey on the film."

Paloma added: "Raangla is the very soul of the film! The beauty of Raangla is that it becomes a new song everytime you hear it. The lyrics, the vocals, the melody all have the potential to become a part of your soul. Wait for Raangla in the film and you'll fall in love with every bit of it."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.