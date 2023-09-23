ICRA Analytics collaborates with FactSet to provide users with daily security level valuation of fixed income securities

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) ICRA Analytics, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICRA Ltd, announced that it has collaborated with FactSet to provide its daily security level valuation (SLV) of fixed-income securities to FactSet licensed users.

ICRA Analytics is currently one of the two valuation agencies authorised for the valuation of fixed-income securities. It holds a prominent share in the Market Linked Debentures (MLDs) valuation space.

As a part of the collaboration, ICRA Analytics will provide daily security level valuation (SLV) of all fixed income securities to FactSet licensed users. Such users can run further analytics using FactSet’s proprietary models and attribution tools. FactSet is a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider. They are the global market leaders in attribution analysis tools and have over 185,000 users with offices in 20 countries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashwini Kumar, Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics said, “We are glad to collaborate with FactSet, who are global market leaders in attribution analysis tools, to provide our daily security level valuation of fixed income securities to their licensed users. Such users can run further analytics using FactSet’s proprietary models and attribution tools.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Yeshwant Lingudkar, Regional Director, Head - Indian Subcontinent, FactSet, said, “FactSet’s strategic alliance with ICRA Analytics empowers us to deliver comprehensive and advanced fixed income analytics solutions to our clients in the local investment management space in India. With ICRA data being integrated, our clients can run reports on characteristics, exposure, performance, attribution, and risk of their fixed income portfolios with FactSet’s flexible, industry-leading solutions for portfolio analysis.”

ICRA Analytics’ valuation of fixed income securities is a key enabler for Indian debt funds and its valuation methodology is validated and accepted by fund managers and industry leaders. It holds nearly one-third (30 per cent) of the total market share in the valuation industry. Over 8000 corporate bonds, g-secs (government securities), SDLs (State Development Loans), CPs (Commercial Paper), CDs (Certificates of Deposit) and T-bills (Treasury bills), MLDs Sub-Investment grade securities are valued by the company daily.

ICRA Analytics provides its valuation services to various asset managers which include AMCs (asset management companies), insurance companies, wealth managers, banks, corporates, primary dealers and NBFCs among others. It had recently collaborated with Bloomberg to provide domestic bond valuation data.

