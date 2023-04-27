UP to soon get centre of excellence for youth

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is working on the World Skill Centre project to provide advanced-level skill training that will enable youth of the state to become globally employable.

A presentation in this regard has been made by the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission to the Chief Secretary and now the same presentation will be made before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After getting his approval, efforts will be made to implement it on the ground, according to a state government spokesman.

The World Skill Centre's proposed project aims to create a centre of excellence in the state where the skills of the youth of the state can be raised to a new level through collaboration with international experts.

The youth will receive training at this Centre of Excellence in courses that are in high demand globally.

The state government professionals such as software, hardware, and petrochemical engineers and physicians are in great demand globally.

However, in terms of skills, Indian youth fail to meet global standards.

The Centre of Excellence will develop such skills among the youth that are necessary according to the demand of the global job market. This Centre of Excellence will be known as the 'World Skill Centre.'

According to the spokesman, in the proposed project of the World Skill Centre, TUV SUD Germany and EHL Switzerland are to be included as international partners.

EHL Switzerland is a hospitality and hotel management company, whereas SUD is a technology firm. Through these, youth will receive skill development in hospitality and tourism, retail services, and logistics, as well as courses like accounts, banking, and finance.

To get admission to this centre, it would be mandatory for the candidates to be aged between 13- 17 years along with being a 12th grade pass-out with English as a subject and knowledge of Microsoft Office.

