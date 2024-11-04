Sonowal inaugurates key infra projects to boost ops at Chennai and Kamarajar ports

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 187.33 crore on Monday in a big boost to the operations at the Chennai and Kamarajar ports.

The minister said these new warehousing, road and rail projects are set to strengthen port infrastructure, streamline trade operations, and advance India’s green port initiatives.

The high-impact projects include four newly constructed EXIM godowns at Chennai Port, with a project cost of Rs 73.91 crore. Covering an area of 18,000 sq. meters, these godowns will provide essential storage for sensitive cargo, including agricultural products and foodgrains, which require dedicated, clean, and covered storage solutions. This project, fully funded under the Sagarmala scheme, is aligned with India’s goal of expanding its trade capacity at major ports to meet growing demand.

The minister also dedicated the newly constructed concrete coastal road, which extends across 350 metres in length and 12 metres in width. This road, developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, facilitates smoother transport of heavy cargo and container movement to the Second Container Terminal at Chennai Port. The new road enhances access, reduces dust pollution, and promotes environmental compliance, marking a significant improvement in port infrastructure.

Sonowal threw open the doubling of Southern Railway Connectivity at Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) with a total investment of Rs 88.91 crore. KPL is located about 20 kilometres north of Chennai Port in Tamil Nadu. It's the 12th major port in India and the first to be a public company. This expansion adds 2.65 km of railway line to accommodate growing EXIM trade demands. It includes the construction of three new rail bridges over the Kosasthalai River and Buckingham canal and the conversion of unmanned level crossings to interlocked crossings. This project will significantly increase the port’s rail handling capacity from 22 to 44 rakes per day, allowing for faster and safer cargo movement within the port.

The minister also inaugurated a Shore Power Supply Facility for coal vessels at KPL, established at a cost of Rs 20.51 crore. Aligned with India’s Green Port Guidelines, the facility offers shore power at berths CB1 and CB2, reducing emissions and allowing vessels to operate without reliance on diesel engines, thus supporting a cleaner and more economical operational environment.

Sonowal underscored the ministry’s commitment to modernising ports and enhancing maritime connectivity, emphasising the role of these projects in positioning India as a key player in global trade.

“These projects are a testament to our commitment to strengthening India's maritime infrastructure and our unwavering focus on sustainability. We are laying the groundwork for seamless operations and green practices, preparing our ports to meet the evolving demands of global trade while ensuring they align with environmental goals,” the minister said.

The event concluded with a presentation of the IAPH Sustainability Award report to the minister and a commendation for KPL’s exceptional CSR contributions for the year 2022-23. In a nod to community heritage, the minister also officiated the renaming of ‘Clive Battery Quarters’ to ‘Ramanujan Quarters’ under the Panch Pran initiative, highlighting the ministry’s focus on building a resilient and inclusive port environment.

These projects represent a crucial milestone for Chennai and Kamarajar Ports, underscoring the ministry’s vision for a future-ready, sustainable port ecosystem. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways remains steadfast in advancing infrastructure and environmental initiatives that position India as a leading maritime hub and global trade enabler.

