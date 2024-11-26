‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ new trailer marks return of Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” have unveiled its second trailer.

The forthcoming movie is led by Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves. The film features Krysten Ritter, Lee Majdoub, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Alyla Browne, and James Wolk.

The new trailer introduces fans to Shadow the Hedgehog, a formidable new antagonist whose arrival raises the stakes for Sonic and his loyal friends. Packed with a thrilling mix of action, humour, and adventure, the trailer highlights the return of fan-favourite characters, including Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles. Jim Carrey also reprises his role as the eccentric Dr. Robotnik, adding his signature flair to the storyline.

The latest trailer teases epic battles and adrenaline-pumping chases, while also offering a nostalgic treat for fans with a glimpse of a Chao Garden-themed restaurant, a playful nod to the beloved video game series.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” stays true to the essence of the classic Sega games, offering an exciting experience for audiences of all ages. The film promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster of speed, friendship, and heroism.

Produced by Neal H. Moritz, p.g.a., Toby Ascher, p.g.a.,Toru Nakahara, Hitoshi Okuno and Paramount Pictures Presents this film in association with Sega Sammy Group. Undoubtedly, “Sonic 3” is one of the most highly anticipated video game adaptations, building on the success of its predecessors, 2020's “Sonic the Hedgehog” and 2022's “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.”

The upcoming movie draws inspiration from the video game “Sonic Adventure 2” and follows beloved heroes as they confront a new, formidable foe. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles face the powerful Shadow the Hedgehog, a threat that pushes them to their limits. Outmatched, they form an unlikely alliance with Dr. Robotnik in a desperate bid to save the planet.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” is slated to hit theatres on January 3, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.