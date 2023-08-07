Sonia meets party leaders of Manipur to take stock of situation in strife-hit NE state

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday met the party leaders of Manipur, including former Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and others to discuss the situation in the north eastern state.

Besides the Manipur Congress delegation, the meeting in the chamber of Sonia Gandhi in Parliament was also attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Besides Ibobi Singh, who is also the CLP leader in the assembly, Congress state unit chief and party MLA K Meghachandra Singh, Deputy CLP leader K Ranjit Singh and party MLA and state unit treasurer Th Lokeshwar Singh met with Sonia Gandhi.

During the meeting, the Congress leaders discussed the situation in the north eastern state where fresh violence has erupted once again in several areas.

The violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress and other parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) have been demanding for a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament and also a discussion on the Manipur issue in the House.

In June-end, Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur, while a delegation of 21 INDIA MPs visited the strife-hit state on July 29 and 30 and also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention.

During the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the INDIA MPs have raised the issue of Manipur inside both the Houses leading to disruptions and adjournments.

