Sonia Gandhi makes an emotional appeal for Rahul in Raebareli

Raebareli, May 17 (IANS) Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday made an emotional appeal to the people of Raebareli for her son Rahul Gandhi who is contesting the seat.

Sonia Gandhi arrived halfway through a joint rally, addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and started her speech with, “My head bows before you because you allowed me to serve you as MP. Raebareli is family for me – just like Amethi.”

She said that she had many pleasant memories of her family’s old relationship with Raebareli.

“These memories are pious like Ganga Maa. Indira ji had a special place for Raebareli in her heart. I gave Rahul and Priyanka the same lessons that I had learnt from Indira ji and Raebareli, the foremost being compassion for the poor.”

She added, “I have taught them not to fear if they encounter difficulties in serving the people.”

She ended her speech with “Today, I am giving my son you. Please treat him like your own and Rahul will not let you down. Mera aanchal aapke pyar aur ashirwad se bhara hai.”

