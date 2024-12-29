Sonam Wangchuk meets fasting farmer leader Dallewal

Chandigarh, Dec 29 (IANS) Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk visited the Khanauri border protest site and met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for more than a month to support farmers' demands.

Dallewal's hunger strike reached its 33rd day, highlighting the ongoing struggle for farmers' rights.

Wangchuk, accompanied by other farmer leaders from two unions leading the protest, expressed his solidarity with Dallewal.

He conveyed warm wishes and support from the people of Ladakh.

Wangchuk noted that due to Dallewal's prolonged fast, he could barely speak.

The meeting aimed to show support rather than engage in lengthy discussions.

The farmers have been protesting for several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP).

Under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, they have camped at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13. Their march to Delhi was halted by security forces.

Wangchuk urged people to empathise with the farmers, stating, "The food we eat is produced by the farmers."

His visit was a gesture of solidarity with those fighting for their rights.

The ongoing protest reflects the farmers' determination to secure their demands despite challenges.

A group of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14.

However, Haryana's security personnel stopped them each time. This persistence underscores the farmers' resolve in their fight for justice and fair treatment.

The protests have drawn attention to the plight of farmers and their crucial role in food production.

The ongoing demonstrations highlight the need to address their concerns and ensure their livelihoods are protected.

The situation at the Khanauri border remains tense as farmers continue their protest.

The presence of prominent figures like Wangchuk brings additional attention to their cause.

The farmers' movement seeks to secure essential rights and protection for those who feed the nation.

On October 5, Wangchuk began an indefinite hunger strike to draw attention to Ladakh's demands for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He and his supporters are advocating for constitutional safeguards to empower Ladakh's local population to protect their land and cultural identity

