Sonam Kapoor reflects on life's journey as she spends a serene weekend by the sea with family

Mumbai, December 8(IANS) Bollywood actor and fashionista Sonam Kapoor currently in Dubai, shared glimpses of her family by the sea.

In the first picture, Sonam can be seen sitting with her husband, Anand Ahuja, on the seashore, enjoying the sunset view.

In the next few pictures, Sonam and her son Vayu can be seen playing by the sea.

Along with the pictures, Sonam added a caption that reads: "A friend recently asked me, 'If I had to drive to meet the person I wanted to be in my wildest dreams, who would that be?' The answer was so clear: it's just me. The best version of me—a diamond in the rough that experiences and life keep polishing and refining, making me better every day. Everything I've ever wanted, everything I've dreamed of being, is already here. This picture says it all. It's not about becoming someone else—it's about embracing who I am, completely, and trusting the journey to keep shaping me. @anandahuja, love you #everydayphenomenal is only with you by my side."

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja reacted to her post within minutes and wrote “What a lovely post. What a lovely note. Love you so much. How lovely! And @farazkhalid since day 1 always gets the best pictures of us! S”.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018 in Mumbai in a lavish ceremony. They dated for five years before getting married.

The couple welcomed their son, Vayu, in August 2022. Post marriage Sonam divides her time between London, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Following her maternity break, Sonam made her comeback with the film "Blind". As per reports, Sonam will next be seen in "Battle of Bittora", produced by her father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor.

