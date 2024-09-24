Sonam Kapoor dazzles at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in edgy all-black ensemble

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor recently turned heads at the Dior show during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2024, showcasing her impeccable style in an all-black ensemble. Elevating her look with stunning silver jewellery and a striking septum nose pin, Sonam effortlessly blended elegance with edge, embodying the spirit of high fashion in the City of Lights.

Fashion icon Sonam stunned everyone once again at the Christian Dior Spring-Summer 2025 womenswear show in Paris, as she flaunted a striking black ensemble from the Christian Dior cruise 2025 collection.

The pictures features Sonam in a stunning ensemble that features a tailored black trench coat, beautifully embellished with delicate floral embroidery on the shoulders, paired with a voluminous skirt and a structured corset. Her look embodies the essence of a true style connoisseur, seamlessly merging modern elegance with Parisian flair.

Sonam opted for a minimal makeup look, showcasing flushed cheeks and soft brown tones, while her long tresses flowed freely with a middle part. Accessorising with oxidised silver earrings and a matching septum nose pin, she completed her outfit with bold combat boots adorned with chain details, exuding a refined yet edgy aesthetic like no other.

Talking about the same, Sonam said: "Dior has consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity and elegance, and witnessing their vision come to life is always a privilege. This collection, with its intricate craftsmanship and unique celebration of heritage, was a true masterpiece. Every Dior show feels like a journey through art and fashion, and today’s event was no exception. I’m deeply honored to wear Dior and represent India on such a prestigious global stage, where the blend of tradition and modernity truly resonates."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 39-year-old fashion icon, Sonam had started her career as an assistant director with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black’.

She made her acting debut with 2007 romantic drama ‘Saawariya’, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Produced and directed by Bhansali, the film was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story ‘White Nights’.

Sonam has then featured in movies like ‘Delhi-6’, ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’

In 2016, she essayed the role of Neerja Bhanot, in the biographical thriller film ‘Neerja’ directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh. The movie also featured Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The movie revolved around the real-life event-- the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on September 5, 1986.

Sonam also appeared in movies like ‘Pad Man’, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’, ‘Sanju’, and ‘Blind’.

On the personal front, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja. The couple have a son named Vayu.

