Sonam Bajwa to ‘bring the fire’ in passionate love story ‘Deewaniyat’

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa says she is “thrilled to bring the fire” in the upcoming film “Deewaniyat”, where she will be seen starring alongside actor Harshvardhan Rane.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a motion poster of the film, with the actress saying the lines: “Tera pyaar pyaar nahi teri zid hai, jisse tu paar kar raha hai woh har hadd ki hadd hai. Jal jaaungi mit jaungi par khaati hoon main kasam.

“Tere ishq main jhuk jaaoon main nahi woh sanam. Tere liye mere dil main mohabbat nahi nafrat hai tujhe tabahh jo kardegi woh meri ‘Deewaniyat’ hai.”

Taking to the caption section, she wrote: “So thrilled to bring the fire of love to #Deewaniyat!

An intense saga of passion & heartbreak, starring alongside the amazing @harshvardhanrane! Directed by @milapzaveri, produced by @amulvmohan and @anshulmohan under @vikirmotionpictures. Written by @mushtaqshiekh and #MilapZaveri.

Rolling soon. Releasing late 2025! Can’t wait for you all to witness this madness of love!”

Sonam, who is celebrated star in Punjabi cinema, also has Hindi films Housefull 5 and Baaghi 4 in her kitty.

According to a statement, Deewaniyat is not just a love story, it’s a film where music plays a significant role in bringing its emotions to life.

Produced by Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan under Vikir Motion Pictures, the team behind the acclaimed The Sabarmati Report, and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri known for his emotionally charged storytelling.

The film is written by Mustaq Sheikh and Milap Milan Zaveri. Deewaniyat is set to go on floors in the coming months. The film is gearing up for a theatrical release in late 2025.

Talking about Baaghi 4, the actress will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff. It was December 2024, when it was announced that Sonam will be joining the cast of the film, which also stars beauty queen Harnaaz Sandhu.

