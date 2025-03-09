Sonakshi, Zaheer channel their inner ‘Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi’ at dinner time

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood actors and star couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal channelled their inner Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar from the 1997 film “Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi” at dinner time.

Zaheer took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him having a “samosa”, meanwhile Sonakshi was seen having dinner. Holding the “samosa”, Zaheer was seen grooving to the number “Jab tak rahega samose mein aaloo” from the 1997 film.

A surprised Sonakshi starts laughing and pats him on the head. Originally picturised on Akshay and Juhi, the song is sung by Abhijeet, Poornima, Sapna Mukherjee. The song is composed by Anu Malik and written by Dev Kohli.

A romantic comedy film, “Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi” is directed by David Dhawan. The film was a remake of the 1992 Telugu film Aa Okkati Adakku. The fifth installment of the Khiladi series, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi predominantly explores the comedy genre, unlike other films in the series.

Talking about Zaheer and Sonakshi, the couple, who dated for nearly seven years before exchanging wedding vows, got married in June 23 last years surrounded by close friends and family members.

Talking about work, Sonakshi’s ‘powerful’ look from ‘Jatadhara’ was unveiled on Women’s Day on March 8.

Sonakshi in a collaborative post with Zee Studios on Instagram shared the poster of the film. In the poster, the actress was seen in a striking and intense look. She was dressed in elaborate traditional jewelry, including a golden headpiece, bangles, and rings.

Her makeup is bold, with dark kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, and a tilak on her forehead, giving her a fierce appearance. Sonakshi covered part of her face with her hand, adorned with rings and long nails, adding to the mysterious and powerful aura.

The tagline on the poster read, "A Force of Strength and Power," reinforcing the strong and commanding presence she exudes.

Sonakshi is set to step into the Telugu film industry with “Jatadhara”, which is a mix of action, mythology, and supernatural elements. The film stars Sudheer Babu.

