Chris Pratt talks about making ‘deal with God' after son's premature birth

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt said that his faith was cemented after “God really saved” his son, who was born seven weeks premature.

The 45-year-old actor and his then-wife, Anna Faris, welcomed their son Jack into the world in 2012, and Pratt has now shared that God "saved" his son, after he weighed only three pounds and ten ounces at birth.

The actor, who is also a father to Lyla, Eloise and Ford with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, told the Christian Post: "He had all of these issues going on. I prayed hard to God.

"I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand. I made a deal with God again: ‘I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again.’ And he really saved my son, and that was the moment (my faith) was cemented."

Pratt agrees that Jack's health troubles proved to be a turning point in his own life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star said: "My heart softened, and my faith hardened. That was the moment that I was like, ‘Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

He also said that his faith has played a major role in helping him cope with online criticism.

Pratt said: "I’ve never had someone walk up to me and say, ‘Hey, Chris, I want to have a conversation about your belief that offends me.' It’s all just noise online.

"It’s easy to post something, even though it’s a fart in the wind, it just disappears from these people’s phones. It’s etched in digital stone. But we have to be really careful with our words. It says in the Gospel that the tongue is like the most dangerous weapon, and just because you're putting it in your phone doesn't mean you're not speaking it."

