Rakul, Jackky spend romantic time together during their Maldivian holiday

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently in the Maldives with her producer-husband Jackky Bhagnani, shared some romantic glimpses from their holiday.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video featuring the couple. In the clip, the actress and Jackky are seen embracing each other. Rakul then asks her husband “like the sunset?”

To which, Jackky looks at his wife lovingly and answers “lovely”.

It seems Rakul has taken some time off from her “De De Pyaar De 2” shoot to share some quality time with her husband.

Last week, the actress took to social media to inform fans that she has wrapped up the Patiala schedule of her upcoming film “De De Pyaar De 2.”

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Thank God' actress shared a photo from her vanity and wrote, “And with that we come to an end of patiala schedule of #ddpd2. What an enriching and satisfying month.. yes it was very cold and very hectic but my team helps me sail thru with ease..”

“I can't wait for you all to see the film and hopefully fall in love with Aisha all over again..”

In “De De Pyaar De 2,” the actress will be seen reprising her role of Aisha alongside Ajay Devgn. The sequel, directed by Anshul Sharma, also features R. Madhavan.

While Tabu will not be returning for this sequel, Ajay and Rakul will reprise their roles from the first film. In the upcoming comedy, Madhavan will portray Singh’s father, and there will be a comedic interaction between his character and Ajay Devgn’s role, Ashish.

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s production company, Luv Films, announced the release date of "De De Pyaar De 2" on its social media platforms. “#DeDePyaarDe2 will be released on 14th November 2025,” read the Instagram post.

The first film, "De De Pyaar De," which hit theaters in May 2019, told the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is nearly half his age. Their relationship faces opposition from Ashish's family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu).

