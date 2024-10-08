Sonakshi Sinha says OTT allows actors to lend depth to their characters

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Kakuda’, has said that the medium of OTT allows actors to explore their characters in depth.

Sonakshi has done 2 OTT shows so far, a rustic and rooted ‘Dahaad’ and a period drama ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ in which she got to be the quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

She also got feted with the Best Actress award for her stellar performance in ‘Heeramandi’ recently at an awards function.

The actress said, "The fact that I’ve won this award two years in a row, first for Dahaad and now for Heeramandi, is truly humbling. It’s a testament to the kind of diverse and strong roles that the OTT space is now offering to actors. Each project gives me the chance to explore something new and push boundaries”.

She also shared her experience of working on both OTT and the big screen, as she shared, "OTT is truly a game-changer at the moment. The roles offered on OTT are more complex, layered, and challenging in ways that commercial films don’t always allow”.

“The big screen is more about entertaining a larger audience, while I feel that OTT offers more room to explore characters in depth, which has really resonated with viewers. I’ve received so much love for my work on both platforms, and I’m just grateful for it. It’s exciting to be part of this digital revolution where content is truly king”, she added.

The actress recently also shared her process for approaching her characters, she said, “I arrive on set, face the camera, and that's when the character comes alive for me. It's hard to explain, but having a strong imagination really helps”.

