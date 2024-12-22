Sonakshi Sinha left stunned as hubby Zaheer Iqbal pushes her into water

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Zaheer Iqbal recently played a hilarious prank on his wife, Sonakshi Sinha, pushing her into the water when she least expected it.

On Sunday, Sonakshi shared a lighthearted video on her Instagram handle, capturing a fun beach moment with her husband, Zaheer. The clip begins with Sonakshi strolling toward the shoreline, enjoying the waves as she stands still. In a playful twist, Zaheer sneaks up behind her and gently pushes her into the water, leaving the actress bursting into laughter on the beach.

As the ‘Akira’ actress struggled to get back on her feet, Zaheer burst into uncontrollable laughter. Sharing the amusing clip, Sonakshi captioned the post, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka.”

Earlier, the actress shared another hilarious moment on her Instagram story, capturing a big lizard on the road. Standing beside her, Zaheer imitated the lizard’s movements, leaving Sonakshi in fits of laughter.

The couple is currently vacationing in Australia. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who had been together for over seven years, took their relationship to the next level by getting married on June 23, 2024. The couple opted for a private registered wedding ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. The celebrations later culminated in a lavish reception, attended by some of Bollywood's biggest stars.

In October, Sonakshi celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with Zaheer Iqbal. She captioned the post, “Find a pati who won’t let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth... our first (sic).”

On the professional front, the 37-year-old actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond,” where she played the role of Fareedan.

She also appeared in the horror-comedy Zee5 movie "Kakuda," co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Up next, she will be seen in the film “Nikita Roy” and “The Book of Darkness.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.