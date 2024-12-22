From defence to culture and sports, India and Kuwait sign key agreements during PM Modi's visit

Kuwait City, Dec 22 (IANS) Agreeing to elevate the relations to a 'Strategic Partnership', India and Kuwait on Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to institutionalize bilateral cooperation in the area of defence during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic two-day visit to the key Gulf nation.

Recognising that defence is an important component of the strategic partnership, both countries maintain that the MoU will provide the required framework to further strengthen bilateral defence ties, including through joint military exercises, training of defence personnel, coastal defence, maritime safety, joint development and production of defence equipment.

The two sides also "unequivocally condemned" terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure.

"Expressing appreciation of their ongoing bilateral cooperation in the area of security, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering, drug-trafficking and other transnational crimes," read the Joint Statement issued after the conclusion of PM Modi's visit.

Discussions were also held to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including prevention of use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and for disturbing social harmony.

"The two sides expressed interest in pursuing deeper collaboration in the area of technology including emerging technologies, semiconductors and artificial intelligence. They discussed avenues to explore B2B cooperation, furthering e-Governance, and sharing best practices for facilitating industries/companies of both countries in the policies and regulation in the electronics and IT sector," the Joint Statement mentioned.

The Kuwaiti side also expressed interest in cooperation with India to ensure its food-security. Both sides discussed various avenues for collaboration including investments by Kuwaiti companies in food parks in India.

India welcomed Kuwait’s decision to become a member of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), marking a significant step towards collaboration in developing and deploying low-carbon growth trajectories and fostering sustainable energy solutions.

New Joint Working Groups (JWGs) have been set up in areas of trade, investments, education and skill development, science and technology, security and counter-terrorism, agriculture, and culture, in addition to the existing JWGs on health, manpower and hydrocarbons.

Both sides emphasised on convening the meetings of the newly-formed Joint Commission on Cooperation (JCC) and the JWGs under it at an early date to further expand bilateral cooperation across various fields.

Besides the MoU on defence, the executive programme on cooperation in the field of sports for 2025-2028 and the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) for 2025-2029, were also signed.

The CEP will facilitate greater cultural exchanges in art, music, dance, literature and theatre, cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage, research and development in the area of culture and organising of festivals.

The executive programme, meanwhile, will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of sports between India and Kuwait by promoting exchange of visits of sports leaders for experience sharing, participation in programmes and projects in the field of sports, exchange of expertise in sports medicine, sports management, sports media, sports science, among others.

