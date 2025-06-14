Son of former Rajasthan MP Mahavir Bhagora found dead in Udaipur

Jaipur, June 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, Ashish Bhagora (40), son of former BJP MP Mahavir Bhagora, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning in Udaipur. Ashish was operating a 24-hour public library above Jai Ambe Dairy in the Ambamata police station area in Udaipur.

According to police, the body was discovered by students who came to the library around 7.15 a.m. When Ashish didn’t respond to their repeated calls, they went to his room and found him lying unresponsive on the floor. A cloth (gamcha) was seen hanging from the ceiling fan, prompting police to suspect death by suicide. His body was later shifted to the mortuary at Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital (MBGH) for postmortem.

Ambamata Police Station In-Charge Mukesh Soni confirmed that Ashish was a resident of Ekalavya Colony, Mallatalai, and that preliminary investigation points to suicide. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.

Ashish was widely known for his academic pursuits and social work, especially in tribal areas. He was appreciated for his commitment to education and his creative contributions to public initiatives.

On receiving the news, Udaipur BJP District President Gajpal Singh Rathore and senior party leader Pramod Samar rushed to the spot. Rathore expressed shock and sorrow, saying, “Ashish was a talented and socially committed individual. This is a deeply saddening incident. The police will investigate all possible angles behind this unfortunate loss.”

Ashish’s father, Mahavir Bhagora, a veteran BJP leader, passed away four years ago. He served in various capacities -- as an MLA, Minister of State, and later as an MP from Salumbar. A former Deputy Director in the Social Welfare Department, he joined politics in 1991 and was elected as an MLA from Gogunda in 1993, serving in Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s cabinet.

Later, as an MP, Bhagora was embroiled in the controversial cash-for-votes scandal in Parliament on July 22, 2008, during which Rs 10 crore was allegedly displayed in the House. He faced legal action and imprisonment following the incident.

Police are now examining Ashish’s personal and mental health background to determine the possible reasons behind his suspected suicide. Further investigation is underway.

