Somnath temple inauguration: MP CM flays Nehru for 'disregarding' sentiments of Hindus

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday launched a scathing critique of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing him of disregarding the sentiments and faith of the Hindus.

Referring to the inauguration of the Somnath Temple in 1951, CM Yadav revealed: "Nehru had declined an invitation from his own cabinet and party colleague and then Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to inaugurate the restored Somnath temple - a monumental cultural and spiritual endeavour funded entirely by public contributions."

Nehru's refusal, citing concerns about offending followers of other religions, was described by CM Yadav as an insult and disregard for the faith of the Hindus.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day 'Boot Camp' organised by Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal, CM Yadav reflected upon the profound significance of India's freedom and the peculiar moment when the nation, after enduring 1,000 years of subjugation, finally had its own Prime Minister.

However, he lamented that this historic figure, Jawaharlal Nehru, not only failed to honour the sentiments and faith of the majority of the country but also disregarded it for "vote politics".

He further noted that India's first President, Rajendra Prasad, gladly accepted the invitation and inaugurated the Somnath Temple with pride and pleasure.

In stark contrast to Nehru's actions, CM Yadav extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only participated in the inauguration of Lord Ram's Temple in Ayodhya but also actively participated in the consecration ceremony.

Making a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, CM Yadav asked: "Why have they not gone to Ayodhya to perform darshan of Lord Ram? Has God done wrong with them?"

Questioning the fear and apprehension of the "one family", he asked, "Why are they fearful? What do they dread in a country where the majority holds such deep faith?"

CM Yadav remarked, "We must understand the value of democracy and the sacrifices made to secure it. We cannot forget our Sanatan Sanskriti (eternal culture)."

He also highlighted the contributions of luminaries such as Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, who established Banaras Hindu University, and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who initiated the Lord Ganesh festival, as examples of cultural preservation.

CM Yadav proclaimed that it is "our resolute will" and "unwavering belief in our own people" that drives Madhya Pradesh towards the ambitious goal of achieving a Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Rs 250 lakh crore and a per capita income exceeding Rs 22 lakh.

He further asserted that it is this steadfast will and faith in democracy that empowers India, under the "visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi", to surpass Germany this year and ascend as the fourth-largest economy in the world.

Moreover, he expressed confidence that India will soon outpace Japan to claim its rightful position as the third-largest economy globally.

