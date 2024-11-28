Some politicians attempting to divide Hindus for votebank: Former UP Minister

Bhopal, Nov 28 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra participated in the 'Sanatan Hindu Unity' march on Thursday.

Both politicians joined the 'padyatra' led by spiritual storyteller and Bageshwar Dham's head Dhirendra Shastri in Niwari district. They also walked with Shastri and urged people to make the yatra success.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh said the campaign for uniting the Hindu community is the need of the hour as some politicians are attempting to divide the community in the name of caste.

Jansatta Dal chief and Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya, however, didn't mention the name of any individual politician but also accused of attempting to divide the Hindu community for the vote bank.

"Dhirendra Shastri's yatra make Hindus realise that unity will keep them safe. I came to join this yatra because I am Hindu and I am proud of it," Kunda MLA said.

On Tuesday, Raghuraj Pratap Singh sharply reacted to the ongoing developments in Bangladesh, including the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das there.

"Atrocities against Hindus has peaked under the fundamentalist dictatorial government of Bangladesh and the Hindus are being killed selectively, their houses and shops are being targeted," he said.

Several politicians, actors and religious seers have joined the yatra as well. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had joined Shastri's yatra in Khajuraho on November 25.

Dhirendra Shastri's padyatra, which started from his Ashram (Bageshwar Dham) in Chhatarpur district on November 21, will conclude after covering 160 km at Ram Raja temple in Orcha in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand on November 29.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.