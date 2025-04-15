Solution to all your problems lies with PM Modi: Kiren Rijiju to Munambam residents

Munambam, April 15 (IANS) Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday assured the Munambam residents that the solution to all their problems lies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Arriving at Munambam, he first visited the protest venue where the residents have been on protest for 185th days, demanding ownership rights to their land.

“I want to remind you that India, which is the largest democracy, has a leader who understands the problems, situations, and difficulties. I can assure you that the solution to all of your problems lies with PM Modi,” said Rijiju amid thunderous applause.

“We are a secular nation. We must have laws that are equal and take care of all. Unfortunately, we had the Waqf Act, which we have changed now, as it gave unprecedented powers to the Waqf to take over land. We have changed it now,” he said.

The Union Minister said that when the government was changing the “draconian provisions” in the Act, the BJP government was accused of being anti-Muslims.

“We are not against Islam, but we will give justice to people. When we brought the Waqf Amendment Act, I told all the MPs that people are suffering due to the arbitrary rules of the Waqf. We will not rest until you get back your land,” he said.

He claimed that for CPI-M and Congress, Waqf is for political interest, but for the BJP, everyone is equal.

“You can donate your property, but not someone else’s property. We are not interfering with Muslims. We are only streamlining the Waqf properties,” claimed the minister.

He said that the new Act will take care of Munambam people, and the government will soon frame the rules, and once the legislative process is over, the government will issue directions to the state government to take necessary steps to provide protection to Munambam people and their property.

“All of you can get back your ancestral land. The long sufferings faced by you can be brought to a logical conclusion. I share your difficulties. Due to certain situations, you had to struggle for all these days. On behalf of India and PM Modi, I have come here to help you and ensure you will not have to face such problems again,” he said.

Before arriving at Munambam, the Union Minister also paid a visit to the Archbishop of Varapuzha Joseph Kalathiparambil at the archdiocese headquarters, and assured all the help and support to resolve the vexed Munambam issue.

“We are happy that the Union Minister came and assured us of finding a permanent solution to the problems that have been troubling the people at Munambam for long,” said Kalathiparambil.

