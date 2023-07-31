Soldier shoots himself dead in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) A soldier shot himself dead on Monday in J&K's Baramulla district.

Official sources said that the Army soldier shot himself dead with his service rifle.

“The reason behind the soldier taking this extreme step is being ascertained.

"Inquest proceedings have been initiated under the law,” sources said.

Further details were awaited.

