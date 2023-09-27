Soldier injured in landmine explosion in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sept 27 (IANS) A soldier was injured in a landmine explosion in J&K’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

Officials said that the soldier identified as Naik Dheeraj Kumar was injured when he stepped on a landmine accidentally while on patrol duty in forward area near the line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

He was shifted to northern command hospital in Udhampur for treatment, an official said.

