Soha ‘pushes through the week’ with power-packed ‘Workout Wednesday’

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan has proved that midweek slumps are no match for her dedication to fitness as she shared a high energy “workout Wednesday” session.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing high intensity workouts. She started with push ups with TRX, push-up jumping jack, ab crunches, one leg lunges and running on the treadmill.

“Pushing through the week... #workoutwednesday,” she wrote as the caption.

Last month, Soha shared a glimpse of her intense functional training session.

The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself in the gym. The video started with weighted step ups, jumps, lifting weights, arm workouts, hops, and tire flips.

“Fitness Friday - done and dusted #tgif,” she wrote as the caption.

On March 14, she celebrated the festival of Holi with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

The actress shared a fun video of the Holi celebration on the terrace. The clip dropped by the 'Rang De Basanti' actress featured her and her little one playing Holi with flower petals. Later, Inaaya could be seen attacking her father with water balloons and colors.

"Some flowers, some colour and a whole lot of love - it was a quiet one this year but we still managed to make some colourful memories #happyholi.", Soha captioned the post.

On the work front, Soha will next be a part of Nushrratt Bharuccha-led "Chhorii 2". The project is a sequel to the 2021 social horror thriller, "Chhorii".

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the sequel has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Jack Davis under the banner of T-Series, in association with Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.

The movie will also see Mita Vashisht, Pallavi Ajay, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Rajesh Jais, and Saurabh Goyal reprising their roles from the original drama.

"Chhorii" premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 26, 2021.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.