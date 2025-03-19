March 24, 25 Bank Holidays? Check here!

Prepare for a long bank holiday as the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has announced a two-day strike on March 24 and 25. The strike is expected to affect banking services throughout the country, leading to a holiday for bank employees and customers likely.

The UFBU has issued the call for the strike following failed negotiations with the Indian Banks' Association (IBA). With more than eight lakh employees and officers covered by the UFBU, the strike is likely to shut down large parts of India's financial sector.

Due to the strike, bank services will most likely be affected on March 24 and 25. Customers will probably find it difficult to access bank services such as withdrawals, deposits, and loan applications.

Making it worse is that the strike occurs on a bank holiday immediately preceding it, and this can lead to four days of disrupted services. This is most likely to inconvenience customers who have immediate banking needs.

Although there has been no official word from major lenders such as SBI, BoB, PNB, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank on the strike, their services are expected to be affected. Customers are suggested to schedule their banking operations in advance and keep away from any urgent transactions during the strike time.

Finally, the countrywide bank strike of March 24-25 is likely to lead to an extended bank holiday, which will inconvenience customers. Precautions must be taken in advance and urgent banking transactions should be avoided during this time.

