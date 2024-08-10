Sodium-potassium level imbalance can pose adverse health risks in kidneys, experts say

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A diet high in sodium and low in potassium is dangerous to health, particularly for the kidneys, experts said on Saturday.

This imbalance can lead to hypertension, a primary driver of chronic kidney disease, and can exacerbate existing kidney damage by increasing the workload on the kidneys and promoting inflammation.

Sodium and potassium are electrolytes that are necessary for fluid balance in the body.

Consuming excessive sodium and insufficient potassium raises blood pressure, eventually leading to frightening consequences like kidney damage, heart disease, and stroke.

"Sodium and potassium are electrolytes that are important for maintaining fluid balance in the body. Consuming too much sodium and too little potassium raises blood pressure, eventually leading to kidney damage, heart disease, and stroke," Mohit Khirbat, Consultant, Nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, told IANS.

"Large amounts of sodium draw fluid into the blood vessels, leading to hypervolemia and high blood pressure. Enough potassium intake helps increase sodium losses, controls blood pressure, and lowers kidney and heart damage," he further noted.

Kir4.2, a critical protein in the kidney, is important for maintaining acid-base balance. It is responsible for reabsorbing essential substances, and dysfunction can result in proximal renal tubular acidosis, a condition in which the kidney is unable to handle acid properly.

Kir4.2 and 4.1 are potassium channels located on the basolateral membranes of the proximal and distal tubules, respectively.

They aid in the movement of potassium through the kidney inside the cells.

Expression of these channels is regulated by Angiotensin type 2 receptors, which play a key role in blood pressure modulation.

"Kir4.2, a critical protein in the kidney, plays a significant role in maintaining acid-base balance. It is involved in reabsorbing essential substances, and its dysfunction can lead to proximal renal tubular acidosis, a condition where the kidney cannot properly handle acid. Kir4.2 and 4.1 are the potassium channels present on the basolateral membrane of the Proximal tubule and Distal tubule, respectively. They help in the inward movement of potassium through the kidney inside the cells," Anuja Porwal, Director of Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, told IANS.

"Expression of these channels is regulated by Angiotensin type 2 receptors, which play a key role in blood pressure modulation,"| she added.

Making lifestyle changes, especially diet, is a good way out of this medical labyrinth.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.