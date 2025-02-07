Sobhita Dhulipala gifts PM Narendra Modi a kondapalli bommala doll

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and her husband, actor Chay Akkineni, had the honor of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House today.

During this special occasion, Sobhita presented the Prime Minister with a traditional kondapalli bommala (dancing doll), a cherished handicraft from Andhra Pradesh that holds personal significance for the actress.

The couple expressed their profound gratitude to PM for the opportunity, during which they presented a tribute to the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). The tribute, titled ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva,’ was presented by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, acknowledging ANR's monumental contribution to Indian cinema.

Sobhita and Chay conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the recognition of ANR's life’s work, calling it a treasured affirmation not only for their family but also for ANR’s vast fanbase and Indian movie lovers across the world.

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos with Modi, and in one of the images, Sobhita was seen presenting the doll to PM.

For the caption, the couple wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’ by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr.Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn.”

Sobhita added, “PS : Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls), their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents’ home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one, and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh :).”

Thanking Modi for recognizing his father, Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s lifetime work, Telugu star Nagarjuna wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.