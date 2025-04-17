Snehdeep Singh Kalsi launches his debut track following praise from PM Modi

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has officially launched his debut track, “Pyaar Ki Talaash,” with Saregama India.

The release comes after the young artist received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended his talent and dedication. Last Month, PM Modi lauded the Mumbai-based singer for his heartfelt rendition of the popular Bollywood track 'Kesariya.' On March 18, the Prime Minister shared a video of Snehdeep singing the song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Brahmastra' in five languages on his X handle.

“Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!” wrote the PM in a tweet.

Snehdeep has now stepped into an exciting new phase with the launch of his debut original track, "Pyaar Ki Talaash." Speaking about the single, the singer shared, “Being signed by a legendary label like Saregama for my first original track is truly a dream come true. ‘Pyaar Ki Talaash’ is a very personal song, one that speaks to anyone who’s ever found love just when they least expected it and felt unsure whether to embrace it. I hope it resonates like a comforting hug for those moments of doubt. I’m especially grateful to my mother, my first teacher, for her unwavering support on this journey.”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President - Films and Events, Saregama India Ltd., added, “At Saregama, we are always looking for artists who bring honesty and passion to their music. Snehdeep is an exceptional talent with a remarkable range. We’re excited to explore different genres with him. His authenticity and emotional depth resonate deeply with listeners, and we’re proud to be part of his journey to take Indian music to a global stage.”

Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has graced packed venues across India, staying connected to his deep passion for traditional music, including poetry, ghazals, folk, and classical genres. After the release of "Pyaar Ki Talaash," he is set to drop four more singles in 2025.

