Smriti Irani says 'Some journeys come full circle for purpose' on returning as Tulsi Virani

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Smriti Irani revealed that “Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia, but for purpose” as she gears up to return to the screen in her iconic role of Tulsi Virani after 25 years with "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" reboot.

The actress-turned-politician shared a statement saying that, for her, returning to "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and also reshaped her own life.

"It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation," Irani said.

Shedding light on her last 25-year-old journey, she added, "In the 25 years since, I’ve straddled two powerful platforms—media and public policy—each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment."

She revealed that she is returning to the popular show not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy.

"Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction," she shared.

Irani hopes to honour the "'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" legacy by being a part of the reboot version of the drama.

"In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki—and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered," her statement concluded.

Earlier today, Irani's first look from "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" reboot was leaked online.

She was seen recreating her look as Tulsi Virani in a maroon saree with golden butis and a rich zari border. Her ensemble was tied up with a big red bindi, traditional gold jewelry, a black-beaded mangalsutra, and stacked bangles.

As soon as the pic reached social media, it instantly went viral.

