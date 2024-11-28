Smart meters killing people financially: RJD’s Bhai Virendra

Patna, Nov 28 (IANS) The Opposition in Bihar, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Bhai Virendra, has intensified its criticism of the government's initiative to install smart meters.

On day four of the Winter Session of the Bihar Assembly on Thursday, the Opposition leaders demanded a rollback of the decision, accusing the government of exploiting the public financially and alleging corruption in the process.

Bhai Virendra claims that the installation of smart meters is "killing the public" by increasing their financial burden, suggesting that these devices have led to higher electricity bills and operational challenges for ordinary citizens.

“The state and Central governments are colluding in a corrupt deal over the smart meter project. It is casting doubts on the transparency and intentions behind the initiative,” Bhai Virendra said.

The Opposition is pushing for stronger protests and indicated that their resistance to this policy would escalate if the government does not act.

“The state government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been a silent observer amid the grievances of the public, further aggravating the issue,” he said.

The Opposition, including the RJD, Left parties and the Congress, staged demonstrations against the smart meters, claiming they are ineffective and demanded their withdrawal.

Slogans like "Put the smart meter in jail" highlighted the intensity of their discontent, both inside and outside the state Assembly.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha defended the government's decision, stating, “The issues with smart meters are being resolved. The meters are part of efforts to provide electricity at affordable rates. In a direct jab at the RJD, whose election symbol is a lantern.”

"The oil of their lantern has finished, and the lantern is broken," he stressed.

State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal also dismissed the Opposition's concerns, accusing them of creating a stir out of desperation.

He reiterated the government's stance, asserting that smart meters are reducing electricity bills and will not be removed.

The Opposition argues that the government is failing to address the practical issues arising from the smart meters, while the government maintains that the initiative is a step towards improving electricity management and transparency.

