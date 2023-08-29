UP slapgate: NHRC issues notice to UP govt

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Government of Uttar Pradesh over the reported beating of a student by his classmates at the behest of his teacher referring to his faith in an absurd manner in Muzaffarnagar.

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that a teacher of a private school, referring to the faith of one of her students in an absurd manner, ordered his classmates to beat him.

The school is located at Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, the boy’s family has said that he was beaten up for a mistake in the multiplication of tables, during the class. A video of the incident went viral on August 25, leading to calls for action against the teacher and the school.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the victim's human rights.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

It should include the action taken against the teacher, the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation if any, paid to the aggrieved family, as well as steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such shameful incidents do not recur in the future.

According to the media report, the teacher, who also owns the school, has not been arrested yet. The boy’s family has already taken him out of the school and is looking for a new school.

