Skill India Digital Hub achieves milestone with over 1 crore registration

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), a digital platform to synergise India's skill development, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape, has achieved a milestone with over 1 crore registrations, according to latest data from the Skill India or the National Skills Development Mission of India.

The SIDH platform was launched in September 2023 primarily to provide a comprehensive and accessible platform for skill enhancement, offering industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship support.

It is a digital expansion of skilling opportunities and is at the intersection of two of the most important initiatives -- Skill India and Digital India.

Besides more than a crore registrations, the latest data showed that 12 lakh mobile applications were downloaded. With 45 content partners, the platform provides about 1,200 Academy courses, more than 1,000 self placed courses, and over 2,700 National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) courses. It has to date catalogued about 1 crore minutes of digital learning and completed 3 crore minutes of e-learning.

SIDH has created 12 lakh total opportunities, the data showed.

As per media reports, the SIDH has also enrolled nearly 5000 senior learners (above the age of 50) across 505 districts in the country. It is offering them courses in ML, AI, and big data.

Till June, SIDH had registered around 88 Lakh candidates, while 9.59 Lakh mobile apps were downloaded, said Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

He noted that about 7.63 Lakh candidates have been enrolled for online courses on SIDH.

The SIDH platform offers courses and apprenticeship opportunities to the learners. The platform is envisioned to integrate with MSME and facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes for learners and job seekers.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.