Six suffer electric shock during Tazia march in Bihar’s Gopalganj

Patna, July 28 (IANS) At least six people suffered electric shocks in Bihar's Gopalganj district during the Tazia march of Muharram on Friday.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. between Harpur Safi Tola and Dharmchak village in the district.

The police said that a green bamboo carried by the mourners in the procession came in contact with an overhead electric wire. It worked as a conductor of electricity and gave jolt to the people.

The victims sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital. They are out of danger, said hospital sources.

The electricity department was informed about the incident.

The district Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat appealed to the people to stay calm and peacefully do Tazia march. Ends.

