Six students killed, one injured in ghastly Dehradun road accident

Dehradun, Nob 12 (IANS) In a tragic road accident in Uttarakhand's capital, six students lost their lives in a collision between a truck and an Innova car.

The accident happened near the ONGC intersection at 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Seven students were reported to be in the car, out of which six, including three boys and three girls, died on the spot while one student sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. All the deceased and injured are said to be students of a private college.

According to initial reports, the collision occurred when the truck rammed into the Innova with such force that the car was shattered into pieces. Somehow, the bodies and the injured were taken out by cutting the car. The bodies of the victims were shattered, and the halved heads of some were retrieved.

However, the truck's driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies from the severely damaged car.

Bodies of five students were transported to Doon Hospital, while one was taken to Mahant Indresh Hospital.

The victims, including both male and female students, were reportedly from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The deceased were identified as Guneet (19), Kamakshi (20), Navya Goyal (23), Rishabh Jain (24), Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agarwal (24). The injured was identified as Siddhesh Agarwal, a resident of Dehradun.

Following the incident, the concerned SP also visited the hospital to oversee the proceedings.

The investigations are underway, and further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.