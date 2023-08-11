Six killed in road accident in TN's Chengalpattu

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) At least six people were killed in an accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, said officials.

The accident occurred when a tipper lorry driver lost control of the vehicle and hit two-wheelers.

The lorry was at high speed and six people, who were riding three two-wheelers, died on the spot.

The tipper lorry also hit pedestrians and nine people were injured and admitted in various hospitals in Chengalpattu, including district hospital.

Of this, the condition of three people was critical.

Police sources in Chengalpattu told IANS that the driver of the lorry that caused the accident was absconding and a search is on for him.

Further details are awaited.

