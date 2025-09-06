Six killed as construction ropeway snaps at Pavagadh temple site in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 6 (IANS) At least six persons were killed and four others injured after a ropeway trolley carrying construction materials for the ongoing renovation work at the famous Pavagadh temple in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district snapped mid-air on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the trolley was being used to transport building materials and kitchen items for the temple’s Annakshetra (community kitchen) when the supporting cable broke, sending it crashing down the hillside.

Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr Hareshbhai Dudhat confirmed the fatalities and said the bodies have been shifted to Halol Referral Hospital.

District Collector, local MLAs, and senior police officers rushed to the site soon after the news of the mishap broke.

Rescue and relief operations were carried out by police and fire brigade teams, who cordoned off the area to prevent further accidents.

The tragedy occurred at the revered Shaktipeeth on Pavagadh hill, a popular pilgrimage destination where large-scale renovation and construction works are currently underway.

Standing at a height of about 800 metres, the temple typically draws thousands of devotees who either climb nearly 2,000 steps or take a cable car to the summit.

Officials clarified that the public ropeway service had been suspended earlier in the day due to inclement weather.

The accident involved only the trolley meant for transporting materials, not pilgrims.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident to determine whether safety lapses in the ropeway’s construction-use system led to the cable snap.

Government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel said, “There were two ropeways – one for carrying goods and the other for passengers. The wire of the ropeway carrying goods has been snapped.”

He said the Collector has formed a committee to probe the incident. “We will wait for the primary report on the basis of which the government will decide the next step of the action.”

