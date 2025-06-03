Six girls drown in Yamuna while bathing in Agra

Agra, June 3 (IANS) In a tragic incident, six young girls drowned in the Yamuna River in Agra on Tuesday afternoon while bathing to escape the blistering summer heat, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Sikandra police station area and has plunged the entire village into mourning.

According to officials, the girls had gone to the river after working in nearby fields and entered the water to cool off.

Eyewitnesses said they were initially seen playing and recording videos near the riverbank before venturing deep into the waters, where they were swept away by the current.

Initial reports suggested that four girls had drowned, while two others were rescued in critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, both succumbed during treatment, taking the death toll to six.

All six girls were from the same extended family and were residents of the nearby village.

Their sudden deaths have left the community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Grieving family members, many of whom had gathered outside the hospital and post-mortem facility, were inconsolable.

“There is a farm near the riverbank where they were working. Due to the extreme heat, they went into the water to cool off. We had no idea such a tragedy would happen,” said a relative of one of the victims, his voice brimming with emotion.

As news of the incident spread, chaos broke out in the village, with distraught locals rushing to the riverbank.

Nearby people informed the police, and senior officials, including those from the district administration, immediately reached the spot.

The bodies were recovered and taken for a post-mortem examination. Officials have confirmed that all six girls died due to drowning.

The district administration has assured that necessary support will be extended to the bereaved families, and an inquiry has been initiated into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

