Sivakarthikeyan on ‘Amaran’: Story of Major Mukund always needed to be told

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Sivakarthikeyan has said that the film “Amaran” is close to his heart and added that the story of Major Mukund always needed to be told.

Speaking about ‘Amaran’ and its upcoming world TV premiere January 26, Sivakarthikeyan said: “Amaran is close to my heart in more ways than one. The story of Major Mukund always needed to be told, and being part of this journey is a milestone I’ll forever cherish.”

“Republic Day feels like the perfect occasion for the film’s World TV Premiere. I’ll surely be watching it on Star Gold on 26th January at 8 PM with my family and friends,” he added.

“Amaran” tells the inspiring true story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a fearless Indian Army hero whose courage and sacrifice have left an indelible mark on the nation. The film chronicles the extraordinary life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, and his enduring love story with his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

While showcasing Major Mukund’s rise as a celebrated figure in the armed forces, the film also delves into the strength and sacrifices of Indhu, offering a moving portrayal of a soldier’s family.

The film also stars Sai Pallavi. The actress spent time with the real Indhu Rebecca Varghese to step into the shoes of her character.

A Kamal Haasan production, this critically acclaimed film has touched hearts across the country with its powerful storytelling and unforgettable performances.

Star Gold Presents World TV Premiere of ‘Amaran’ on January 26.

“Amaran” is a biographical action war film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund Varadarajan, alongside Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora.

It is an adaptation of the book series India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, which contains a segment based on Mukund. The film follows Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Mukund's wife, who narrates the life of the Major on her way to New Delhi to receive the Ashoka Chakra, which was awarded posthumously to Mukund.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.