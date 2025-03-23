'Situation not like J&K': SC Judge urges Manipuris to sit together with empathy & fraternity to overcome ethnic problem

Imphal, March 23 (IANS) Supreme Court judge, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, who hails from Manipur, on Sunday, urged all concerned to sit together with a sense of empathy, sympathy, and fraternity to overcome the ongoing ethnic problem in the state.

Addressing a function here to mark the 12th-anniversary of the Manipur High Court, Justice Singh, who was the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh before he was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on July 18 last year, said that he has witnessed the challenges in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the onslaught by inimical elements who are openly supporting secessionism.

"The situation in Manipur is not like that of Jammu and Kashmir. Any difficult situation... we would be able to overcome through dialogue and following the values of the constitution. The Constitution of India gives the guidance to deal with the challenges in difficult times,” said Justice Singh, who also served as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in 2020-21.

Noting that Manipur has always been a problem due to geographical distances, he said that since princely rule, the state has had a rich tradition and culture.

The apex court judge said that everyone must work to promote fraternity, unity and integrity.

“We are sure that the situation in Manipur will be resolved soon. During the Supreme Court judges’ visit to Churachandpur and Bishnupur on Saturday, we have seen so much hope and aspiration among the people. Everyone wants peace and unity," he said.

Addressing lawyers attending the function, he said: "I can assure you that hard work and sincerity will be recognised. Don't feel left out because you are in a far-flung state like Manipur. Continue your work diligently. Hard work will always be recognised."

In his address, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, appreciating the presence of Judges of the Supreme Court and Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that it is a clear reflection of the attention and the care that the entire nation has towards the state.

Congratulating the Chief Justices and the Judges of the Manipur High Court, the Governor said that all have worked tirelessly with dedication to ensure that the rule of law prevails in the state.

"Manipur has a rich judicial legacy starting from the ancient times of the courts of Kutchu and Pacha. With the passage of time, the judicial administration in the state transcends through various establishments - the Cheirap Court, which still stands nestled in the heart of Imphal City, being one of the most important judicial establishments in history. In the pre-independence era, the Manipur state ‘Durbar’ used to hold both original and appellate jurisdiction over civil and criminal matters."

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Supreme Court's Justices B.R. Gavai, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, and K.V. Vishwanathan, and the Manipur High Court's Chief Justice D.Krishnakumar also addressed the event.

Justice Gavai led a five-member team of apex court judges to visit the violence-hit state since Saturday and virtually inaugurated legal services camps, medical camps, and legal aid clinics in various districts of the state from the Mini Secretariat in the tribal-inhabited Churachandpur district on Saturday. While visiting Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts on Saturday, the apex court judges met displaced men, women and children sheltering in the relief camps in the two districts.

The High Courts of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya were established on March 23, 2013, following the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) and Other Related Laws (Amendment) Act, 2012, which provided for separate High Courts for these states.

