SIT to probe EVM hackers 'stay' at Bihar Raj Bhawan

Patna, May 31 (IANS) The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has constituted SIT which will probe the allegation of two EVM hackers "staying" at Raj Bhawan.

After the serious allegation levelled against the Bihar Raj Bhavan, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker himself directed the officials to take action against the accused.

The EOU has registered the FIR following a written complaint given by Principal Secretary Robert L Chongthu under the Representation of People Act, IT Act and other related IPC sections.

A person named Nitesh Karthikeyan, who calls himself a Laluwadi, uploaded a post on social media where he alleged that two EVM hackers have been "staying" in Raj Bhavan.

“On the instructions of the Home Minister of India, two EVM hackers have been made to stay in Bihar's Raj Bhavan. It is being said that two suspicious persons named P Kashyap and Dr. MK Bhai. Both these persons are staying in Raj Bhavan,” he wrote.

Nitesh Karthikeyan said that the Chief Minister of Bihar is also the Home Minister here. “Now in such a situation, Nitish Kumar should answer in what capacity these two suspicious persons are staying at the Raj Bhavan. Are they IAS or an officer of any department? Will the Chief Minister answer this or the Election Commission?” he said.

He has alleged that there is also information that both these persons are experts in hacking EVMs.

“Voting is to be held in Patliputra, Patna Sahib and Nalanda Lok Sabha constituencies on June 1 and these places are near to Patna. In such a situation, how can a suspicious person stay in Raj Bhavan?” he said.

