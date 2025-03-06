SIT formed to probe Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 6 (IANS) Under the direction of Ajmer Range DIG, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the Bijaynagar rape-blackmail case in Rajasthan.

The team will be led by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Nem Singh and includes Additional SP Bhupendra Sharma, Masuda CO (Circle Officer) Sajjan Singh, CI (Circle inspector) Vidya Meena, Bijaynagar Police Station Officer Karan Singh, and SI Parul Yadav.

Additional SP Nem Singh stated that the SIT was formed late on Wednesday night to handle the case.

“Our team will visit the crime scene, examine the case details, and address any gaps in the investigation. We will thoroughly analyze the evidence and ensure a comprehensive probe,” he said.

Singh further elaborated that the team consists of the Additional SP of Beawar, Masuda CO, two police station officers, and a sub-inspector. “We will speak with the victims and their families, review the case files, and fill in any investigative gaps,” he added.

Bijaynagar police have arrested one more accused in the case, taking the total to 14. The station in charge, Karan Singh, confirmed that Aman alias Aman Mansuri, a resident of Taaron Ka Kheda, Bijaynagar, has been taken into custody.

Investigations revealed that Aman befriended schoolgirls and facilitated their meetings with the accused.

The police are interrogating him for further leads in the case.

So far, Bijaynagar police have arrested 11 people in connection with three separate cases and detained three minors.

Of the arrested individuals, 10 have been sent to jail, while the three minors have been placed in a juvenile home.

The case was first reported on February 15, when a minor girl filed a complaint at the Bijaynagar police station. Subsequently, another minor registered a similar case.

Later, the father of three girls also lodged a report, alleging that minor girls from private schools were being raped and blackmailed using obscene photos and videos.

The victims were allegedly being forced to recite Kalma, observe fast, and convert their religion.

Massive protests were staged across Ajmer, demanding strict action against the accused.

The police have registered cases under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections and have launched a thorough investigation.

