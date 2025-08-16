SIT constituted in Jalgaon to investigate Suleman Khan ‘lynching’ case

Jalgaon, Aug 16 (IANS) In a significant move towards ensuring a thorough investigation, the Jalgaon police in Maharashtra have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the brutal murder of Suleman Khan, a resident of Betawad village in Jamner taluka, who was allegedly beaten to death.

The SIT will be led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kavita Nerkar, and will include a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), one Police Inspector, and three Assistant Police Inspectors, all assigned specific responsibilities to dive deep into the case.

According to Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Dr. Maheswar Reddy, the SIT has been formed following demands from Suleman Khan’s family, relatives, and various social organisations, who called for a fair and detailed investigation. The committee has been given 90 days to complete the investigation and submit a comprehensive report.

The family and supporting organisations allege that Suleman Khan was subjected to inhuman torture and physical assault, which ultimately led to his death. They have called for a proper legal probe and strict action against all those involved.

So far, police have arrested eight individuals in connection with the murder, and they are currently under police custody. Interrogation is ongoing.

SP Dr. Reddy stated that representatives of several organisations had met him, demanding a neutral and transparent investigation. In response, the SIT was established to address those concerns. The SIT members have been asked to cover different aspects during the investigation so as to ensure that no angles are overlooked.

SIT is expected to reveal crucial facts related to the assault and murder of Suleman Khan. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal actions will be taken based on the findings.

Meanwhile, residents and organisations continue to demand justice for Suleman Khan. Police have assured that the investigation will remain impartial and transparent, to ensure justice is delivered to the victim’s family.

