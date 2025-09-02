Singapore PM meets FM Sitharaman to boost Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) across key trade and investment areas.

Wong arrived in India on a three-day official visit, marking a key moment in the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations. This is Wong's first visit to India after assuming office and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation which includes cabinet ministers and senior officials.

Finance Minister welcomed Wong on his first official visit to India as the Prime Minister.

"His visit, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the partnership," said Finance Ministry in a statement.

From the Singapore side, Jeffrey Siow, acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, and Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, also joined the meeting.

“Discussions focused on strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key areas of trade and investment, fintech, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, and connectivity.

Both sides agreed to further deepen cooperation in these domains, said the ministry.

The visit is expected to witness the signing of several high-level agreements across sectors, including finance, digital innovation, skill development, civil aviation, maritime cooperation, and space technology.

The visit comes on the heels of the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) held in New Delhi on August 13. During the roundtable, ministers from both countries reviewed progress in cooperation under six key pillars: Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalisation, Healthcare and Medicine, Skill Development, and Sustainability. Several new initiatives were identified to enhance collaboration in these areas.

